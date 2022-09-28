A new Belfast beauty business has teamed up with one of Northern Ireland’s most-followed social media stars, Danielle Walsh.

Me Beauty Cosmetics offers skincare accessories for all types and ages and the collaboration will see the local company and Belfast TikTok star release new lip products.

Launched in January 2021, Me Beauty Cosmetics has witnessed huge success with products being sold in over 20 retailers around the country and online. And this recent collaboration is set to be the first of many.

Ross Kane, creator and owner of Me Beauty Cosmetics, said: “Starting Me Beauty Cosmetics has been one of the best things I have ever done. I have been passionate about skincare for as long as I can remember. The feeling you get when you see someone using a product you have created is like no other.

"The collaboration between Danielle and myself felt very natural as I have a vast knowledge of skincare and Danielle has a comprehensive understanding of make-up. Together we created products that not only make you feel and look beautiful, they are also packed with skin favourable ingredients.

“I wanted my first collaboration to be with someone from Belfast because this is where my business started and I will forever be grateful for the support people have shown me. I can’t wait for people to get their hands on the products and let me know what they think!”

