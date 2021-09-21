Belfast’s Mills Selig managing partner wins Dealmaker of the Year award

The prestigious award recognises the most prominent dealmaker in the jurisdiction based on their management and leadership of some of the highest value and complex transactions completed in Northern Ireland.

The announcement of the award comes less than a year after Mills Selig and the corporate team, led by Chris, were ranked number 1 Experian Legal Advisor by deal value for Northern Ireland in 2020.

The Belfast law firm is renowned for its management of standout deals. In addition to corporate law, Mills Selig specialises in property, construction, commercial litigation, licensing, insolvency, employment and private client law, providing a full service offering to clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Guy, managing partner and head of corporate at Mills Selig

Giving Chris the clear edge and sealing his win of the Insider Dealmaker award is the calibre of deals successfully completed under his guidance. Notable deals that stood out for the judging panel were the acquisition of RenewalsDesk by Questel SAS, the sale of a stake of Quantile

Technologies by First Derivatives and the TruCorp MBO from Cordovan Capital Partners.

Mills Selig has continued on a strong trajectory in 2021 of attracting instructions on standout deals, and recently managed the successful completion of a number of significant transactions such as the acquisition of MDI Medical by Hospital Services Limited, the sale of Cyphra Limited and advising the shareholders Natural World Products on the sale of the company to MML Growth Capital Partners.

Receiving the award, Chris paid tribute to the entire Mills Selig team who work collectively to ensure the best outcome for their clients; “It is an honour to win Dealmaker of the Year 2021 and I fully share this award win with my colleagues in the corporate team and Mills Selig as a whole. We work as one team to offer sound expert legal advice to our clients, no matter the complexities that present themselves in a particular deal.

“Having the breadth of specialism we offer across corporate law is what makes our service to clients seamless.”

As head of Corporate, Chris leads a team of highly trained corporate lawyers including Glenn Watterson, Partner and Darren Marley, Senior Associate who was shortlisted for the Emerging Dealmaker award. The team are skilled and trusted advisors across a wide range of corporate activity, including MBOs, shareholder agreements, restructuring, investments and private equity.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.