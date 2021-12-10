Belfast’s Parr FM invests over £500k to grow business with new Scottish base

Elaine O’Brien, facilities co-ordinator and Jim Friel, operations director, Parr facilities manager mark the launch of Parr Facilities Management’s new Glasgow-based team

The move represents an investment of over £500,000 for the business. It will also see the creation of 15 new jobs at the Scotland site and that figure will grow to over 70 new jobs in the coming months across all bases which include its headquarters in Belfast and offices in Greater Manchester and Dublin.

The business, which was set up in 2007, works on a national level providing facilities management services to a range of clients across the healthcare, retail and hospitality sectors. It can count the NHS, Co-Op, Lidl, Whitbread, Boots, Lush, Home Bargains and Asda among its client base.

Parr FM’s expansion will support the latter retailer’s growth plans across the UK, as well as supporting its other clients’ needs. It will also support its growing contract wins which span much of the UK, including Scotland.

Martin Smart, gas engineer, Jim Friel, operations director, Vlad Markelovs, fabric technician, Chris Shirlaw, electrical engineer and Elaine O’Brien, facilities co-ordinator mark the launch of Parr Facilities Management’s new Glasgow-based team

Parr FM’s main role is to provide reactive and planned maintenance services to companies across the UK and Ireland as well as refurbishments and building fit outs. Other services include mechanical and electrical compliance, fabric building services, fire services and minor civils works.

An essential service provider during the pandemic, Parr FM became a trusted partner for many health organisations and businesses, contributing and assisting in the formulation of maintenance regimes that ensured infection risks were and are fully minimised. This gave clients – and their patients – peace of mind during the constantly-evolving public health challenge.

Jim Friel, operations manager Scotland, said: “Parr FM’s expansion into Scotland represents an economic boost for the country and brings an invaluable service to our growing customer base here, one which we can access even easier thanks to our new geographical setup. We’re delighted to make a bigger mark on the Scottish facilities landscape and look forward to welcoming more customers to our business.”

Stephen Parr, managing director of Parr FM, added: “Our expansion into Scotland was a calculated move, one which responds to the demand from our clients based there and one which is part of a wider strategy to accommodate our clients no matter where they are based.

Chris Shirlaw, electrical engineer, Martin Smart, gas engineer, Jim Friel, operations director, Elaine O’Brien, facilities co-ordinator and Vlad Markelovs, fabric technician mark the launch of Parr Facilities Management’s new Glasgow-based team

“It’s a natural step for us and brings us even closer to those customers we have already been servicing for a number of years, but also closer to new customers seeking a reliable facilities management service with a strong reputation. We are delighted to welcome the new team to the Parr FM family and look forward to growing that headcount.”

