Belfast’s Parr Group and Facilities Management invest £1m in new renewables company, creating 20 jobs

Richard Livingston, sales director, Parr Renewables

Creating over 20 new jobs, Parr Renewables Ltd. will collaborate with colleagues across the Parr teams to deliver tailored sustainable energy solutions alongside the building, facilities management and specialist services already provided to customers across the UK and Ireland.

This latest announcement comes just two months after the opening of a Scottish base which represents another step in the company’s national growth strategy and an investment of £500k.

“The launch of Parr Renewables comes at a time when an increased uptake in renewable energy has never been more vital,” says Richard Livingston, sales director of Parr Renewables Ltd. “With the recent surge in fossil fuel prices alongside the targets set for reducing carbon emissions, businesses are facing incredibly challenging times.

“We’d already experienced a significant increase in enquiries from existing customers on what measures they could take to improve their energy efficiency. This new venture means that we can now offer a seamless service for any firm wishing to take more control of its energy costs and lower its carbon footprint. By providing bespoke solutions through the installation of solar panels, battery storage and electrical vehicle (EV) charging, Parr Renewables can help businesses stabilise and reduce costs, removing reliance on fossil fuels, and securing energy sources for the future.”

Since their recent launch, the Parr Renewables team has been engaging with a wide variety of clients, all of whom are currently engaged in the procurement process and reviewing proposals for renewable installations within their businesses. For more information on Parr Renewables’ offering and how the team is helping businesses reduce carbon footprints and save on energy costs visit https://www.parr-renewables.com/.

