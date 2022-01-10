Belfast’s Perfectly Pure Juices plans expansion to UK mainland

The Perfectly Pure Juices brand was created by Northern Ireland entrepreneur Kathie McCausland and born out of the need for easy and healthy foods and drinks to enjoy on the go.

The brand’s range of juices are made from pure, natural and local produce, with no added sugar, preservatives or chemicals, and are a perfect partner to support healthy, clean and energetic lifestyles, whether taken daily to support a balanced diet or as part of an intensive detox regime.

Now co-owned by her son Josh, who became a shareholder in 2021, the Perfectly Pure Juices brand has been a runaway success with 36 stores in Northern Ireland stocking the product range and an expansion planned for the UK mainland.

Kathie explained: “The idea for Perfectly Pure Juices came when my brother was unwell, unable to absorb solid foods and therefore missing out on the vital nutrients that were crucial to his recovery.

“I developed a range of juices which gave him the nutrients he needed to help him combat this illness.

“Later, when my father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, I created ‘Immune Support’ an anti-inflammatory juice which helped ease the discomfort he was feeling from his battle with the illness.”

For those looking for a healthy and natural way to cleanse, lose weight, stay healthy and support the immune system, Perfectly Pure also offers a range of cleansing and immune boosting juices.

The range can also boost energy, aid digestion, prevent high blood pressure, help combat persistent skin conditions as well as having anti-inflammatory properties.

Kathie added: “Perfectly Pure Juices are made with raw ingredients and available via subscription and made at our large commercial kitchen in Dungannon Enterprise Centre. Our core range is made from local produce, with no additives, and are designed to support healthy, clean and energetic lifestyles taken daily or via an intensive cleanse.”

The company is also launching a children’s range that will be available very soon.

