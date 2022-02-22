Belfast’s Stove Bistro is recognised in prestigious 2022 Michelin Guide

Simon McCance with Simon Toye, joint owners at Stove Bistro, Belfast

Operated by Simon Toye under joint ownership with Ginger Bistro’s, Simon McCance, the listing follows the restaurant’s recent recognition at the Remy Martin-sponsored 2021 Food & Wine Restaurant Awards where Simon Toye was recognised as Ireland’s Best Chef in Ulster.

The listing elevates Stove to join a very exclusive club of only a handful of top eateries in Northern Ireland who have been recognised with this prestigious Michelin accolade.

Launched by the famous tyre company in 1900, a Michelin listing is coveted by most professional chefs, and it is a respected restaurant rating system used by the Michelin Guide worldwide.

Simon Toye said: “When we launched Stove in the middle of a pandemic, we couldn’t even have dared to dream that we would go on this fantastic journey. We set out with a mission to create an affordable, accessible community bistro with a casual atmosphere, renowned for exceptional and affordable food and drink. And this listing shows that we succeeded in our goal.

“We have built up an amazing team and such loyal diners who have supported us in the early days of our journey and made this incredible achievement happen.

“A great restaurant only happens through teamwork. Because we have such a committed and dedicated team at Stove, we can serve some of the very best food Belfast has to offer. It’s amazing to have that recognised in this way.”

Recognition by the Michelin Guide is the ultimate acknowledgement Stove Bistro which has cemented its place as an exceptional quality destination eatery in the city.

The airy first-floor restaurant tastefully adorned with the work of local ceramicists has already established an enviable reputation for its fantastic local seafood, moreish meat dishes, as well as exceptional vegan and vegetarian offerings.

The scoring systems used by Michelin inspectors remains a very closely guarded secret. However, it is believed that guide inspectors visit premises roughly every 18 months and write detailed reports about the food served and ambience. They base their scores on the following criteria: ingredient quality, mastery of flavours and cooking techniques, how the chef’s personality is reflected in their dishes, value for money and consistency of dining experience.

