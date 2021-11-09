Belfast’s Stove Bistro scoops best chef Ulster award as it celebrates first birthday

Stove Bistro was also awarded highly commended in the Best Restaurant Ulster category at the ceremony in InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin on Sunday, November 7.

Editor of Food&Wine magazine Gillian Nelis said of the awards: “Our goal is simple: to pay tribute to the Irish food and drink sector after a stressful and traumatic time, and to recognise the incredible innovation shown by restaurateurs, hoteliers and food producers during the pandemic.”

The title is the icing on the cake for the Belfast chef and restaurant owner, who, along with his business partner Ginger Bistro’s, Simon McCance, has firmly established Stove Bistro as an exceptional destination eatery in the city.

Simon Toye, co-owner of Stove and newly crowned Best Chef Ulster

The airy first floor restaurant tastefully augmented with the work of local artists and ceramicists has already established an enviable reputation for its fantastic local seafood, moreish meat dishes, as well as exceptional vegan and vegetarian offerings.

Co-owner of Stove Bistro, Simon Toye said: “Despite all challenges, we have come a long way in a short period of time. Our overall aim was to create a community bistro in the city that was casual in atmosphere but renowned for exceptional and affordable food and drink.

“Earlier this year, we were particularly proud to be shortlisted for this award in the Ulster Category and humbled to be the company of some of the North’s most respected chefs and restaurants.

“Therefore, to have been selected as the top chef in Ireland above so many of my peers and the talented Irish chefs that inspire me is a real honour, especially since we only opened the doors of the restaurant 12 months ago. To get highly commended in the Best Restaurant Ulster is just fantastic – both accolades are just a dream come true against the odds.”

Former executive chef at Deanes, Simon is keen celebrate success with his ‘fantastic team’ and Stove Bistro’s loyal customers during exceptionally challenging trading conditions for the hospitality industry.

“Over the last year, we have worked incredibly hard to deliver a welcoming space that sits at the heart of our community. We believe our guests deserve the best. That’s why attention to detail, fresh, locally sourced ingredients and inspirational dishes are always on the menu. Our dedication has been recognised and rewarded with this prestigious award, and I am so grateful to our fantastic team and our loyal customers for supporting us over the past 12 months,” he added.

