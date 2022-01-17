Belfast’s Syndeo partners Irish Mortgage Corporation to launch innovative AI customer platform

Liam O’Connor, sales director at the Irish Mortgage Corporation and Robert McGarry, CCO at Syndeo

The Syndeo AI and digital messaging platform will act as a digital assistant using AI-powered messaging and advanced chat technology.

It will enable the Irish Mortgage Corporation to generate leads, increase conversion rates, answer common questions, schedule appointments with customers and reduce service costs via their website and messaging apps.

In addition, this new platform will improve customer experience, allowing customers to engage with the Irish Mortgage Corporation via a range of digital channels, at any time, day or night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam O’Connor, sales director at the Irish Mortgage Corporation, said: “The pandemic has fast tracked the need for us to connect and engage with prospects and customers in an online world. Increasingly they want to be able to communicate with us via the digital channels of their choice at times that are convenient to them, which are often outside business hours. We now have the capability to do this with a 24/7 digital assistant powered by Syndeo.

“The AI technology also allows us to reply to multiple enquiries at the same time, ensuring we are always providing immediate responses. The Syndeo AI platform launch is a very exciting development in the digitisation of our mortgage process and one that will significantly enhance our online

customer experience. We look forward to achieving further business growth as we use Syndeo’s intelligent chat technology to help us work more efficiently and provide a more personalised online engagement for our customers.”

Robert McGarry, CCO at Syndeo, added: “It is great to see the Irish Mortgage Corporation communicating with and selling to their customers in innovative and exciting ways. The adoption of AI and related technologies in financial services is still in its early stages. However, with the advent of Covid and more remote interactions, having a clear digital engagement strategy to engage customers and generate leads is now a necessity. I look forward to our continued partnership and seeing the Irish Mortgage Corporation drive further growth in their business in the coming months.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.