Belfast’s Totalmobile acquires Working Time Solutions

The Belfast-based Field Service Management Software (FSM) company, acquired the Manchester provider of shift planning, rostering and workforce management software and services, to strengthen its existing capabilities and increase its presence within the north of England.

The WTS SaaS-based solution enables organisations to ensure the right resources are available at the right time, in order to significantly increase capacity and productivity, while supporting employee wellbeing and compliance.

The deal will see over 60 organisations and 30,000 users of WTS’s highly configurable technologies, including National Highways, Northern Gas Networks and Birmingham Airport, join Totalmobile’s growing customer base of over 1,000 organisations.

The addition gives Totalmobile an opportunity to cross sell its products within the WTS customer base, offering them a more specialised solution that can deliver additional business value as part of an end-to-end suite of Field Service Management software including, mobile working, dynamic scheduling, job management, lone working and data analytics.

Totalmobile will add WTS’s capabilities to its existing solution, Organise, which will be made available across all its core vertical sectors including Government, health and social care, housing, utilities, facilities management and transport.

The enhanced features will also enable the company to strengthen its already market leading offering to the emergency services market.

The addition of WTS’s technology will add the ability to offer a multi-tenanted, modular workforce planning capability with strong SaaS deployment options.

Key features include: shift pattern design to maximise productivity by aligning to demand and capacity forecasts; rostering and scheduling features that effectively assign staff to shift patterns in line with regulations, working practices and business demand; and employee self service which supports shift bidding, shift swaps and lets employees manage their time via their own device.

The acquisition furthers the company’s dual strategy to combine the most comprehensive suite of FSM products with deep expertise in a range of target vertical markets.

Jim Darragh, CEO of Totalmobile, said: “The acquisition of WTS signals the latest step in our strategy for growth. 2022 is going to be a year of unprecedented growth and customer excellence. Managing operational resources efficiently is more important than ever to our customers as they battle staff shortages, sickness and absence. By bolstering Totalmobile’s rostering software and shift pattern capabilities, we can help organisations keep their services running smoothly, efficiently and with minimum disruption to the customer experience.

“In addition, the acquisition of WTS also strengthens our footprint in the north of England and provides additional opportunity to increase our profile across the entirety of the UK and Ireland as we look to continue our growth journey.”

Rob Crossman, commercial director at WTS, added: “We are delighted to be joining Totalmobile. The strong cultural, technical and market fit between the two businesses will deliver huge benefits for customers and employees. We’re looking forward to working with Jim Darragh and the team to bring a combined offering of Totalmobile and WTS to market and contribute to Totalmobile’s impressive ongoing growth.”

