Belfast’s Tughans celebrates growth with 16 promotions and appointments

Managing partner Patrick Brown said: “We have seen significant activity across a number of sectors this year. These appointments reflect our ongoing investment in the best legal talent to support our continued growth and to provide specialist advice to our clients as we move through the next phase of economic recovery.”

Sarah Sharkey (Finance & Restructuring), Paul Eastwood (Contracts & Technology), Nadine Brennan (Dispute Resolution), Ellen Forester (Dispute Resolution) and Amanda Byrnes (Real Estate) have been promoted to Director. Grainne Kirk (Dispute Resolution), Pauline Walker (Dispute Resolution), Aimee Craig (Corporate), Brendan Donnelly (Corporate), Cassie McCormick (Corporate), Gavin Robinson (Real Estate) and Jack Balmer (Employment) have been promoted to the role of Associate Director. In the Business Support Team, Caterina Gunn has been promoted to the role of Marketing Manager.

Recently qualified Tughans solicitors Aimee Crilly and Abbey Cairnduff have now taken up roles in the healthcare team and real estate departments. James Mulligan joins the real estate team as associate solicitor.

Tughans Managing Partner, Patrick Brown with newly promoted Caterina Gunn and Aimee Crilly, Sarah Sharkey, Paul Eastwood, Nadine Brennan and Gavin Robinson, Jack Balmer, Pauline Walker, Ellen Forester, Aimee Craig, Brendan Donnelly and Abigail Cairnduff

“This is a significant achievement for each individual, and we are delighted to support our talent in continuing to grow, develop and progress along their career path,” added Mr Brown. “On behalf of the partners, I would like to wish everyone the greatest success in their new role.”

