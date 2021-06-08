BelTech is back to explore local technology

CEO of popular neighbourhood app Nextdoor Sarah Friar

BelTech - the tech event that unites the best of local and international talent - will return this week to explore the latest breakthrough advancements in digital technology.

In its eighth annual event, BelTech will examine areas including the capabilities of 5G in developing Belfast’s Smart District, the use of AI to reduce GDPR risk and how the Covid-19 response was accelerated by digital innovations created in Belfast.

The two-day conference will feature a range of industry leaders including CEO of popular neighbourhood app Nextdoor Sarah Friar, Privacy and Public Policy Manager at Facebook USA Adam Bargroff and Co-Founder of Derry social prescribing company Elemental Leeann Monk-Özgül.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A conference created by technologists for technologists, curators from Kainos, Allstate NI, Big Motive and Liberty IT have put together a dynamic two-day programme that reflects how the changing landscape of technology has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will encourage practitioners to exchange insights and practical experiences while also highlighting the achievements across local industry in the past year when it broadcasts this Thursday and Friday.

Following its traditional deep-dive into Software Engineering, BelTech will explore a new theme of Digital Product Delivery, with sessions on ‘Surfing the Cyber Innovation Waves’ and ‘Can you build a tech company when you’re not techy?

Supported by Invest NI and Belfast City Council, the conference will bring together practitioners and business leaders to engage with the next generation of professionals and inspire a new wave of innovation.

Tom Gray, Group CTO and Director of Innovation at Kainos and Curator of BelTech 2021, said: “We are thrilled to be returning for our eighth year with a dynamic programme that is sure to inspire a fresh wave of innovation. After a year of isolation and independent working, it is more important than ever that we unite our practitioners and leaders from the worlds of business and technology to share insights and explore new innovations.”

“Under the themes of Software Engineering and Digital Product Delivery we will hear from industry leaders in some of the most disruptive areas of technology such as 5G, Hyper Automation and Distributed Cloud. Although we will be virtual, BelTech will showcase the successes borne out of local industry in the last year before examining the possibilities that lie ahead for the tech ecosystem of Belfast and beyond.”

CEO of Nextdoor and Keynote Speaker Sarah Fria, explained: “It is great to be returning virtually to Belfast to speak at BelTech, a conference known for inspiring an explosion of activity among the local tech community. A tech city very much in its prime, Belfast is bursting with potential that I hope will shine through when we come together this week. As tech companies navigate the challenges of the global pandemic, it is vital that we foster new working relationships and work to inspire the next generation of technologists and I look forward to seeing what developments like this flow from BelTech 2021.”

Brian Craig, Consultant at Liberty IT and Curator of BelTech 2021 said:

“After a year when the world stayed connected only through the powers of digital technology, there is more value than ever in uniting our tech community to share invaluable insights. We technologists are always curious and on the lookout for the next big development, particularly when it comes to emerging technologies.

“It is great to see BelTech 2021 return to broadcast virtually with more opportunities to explore latest developments and share ideas with like-minded others.”

To find out more and register for the virtual conference which takes place on June 10 and 11, visit: https://beltech.co/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.