BelTech returns in person for its ninth conference

BelTech, the popular technology conference that celebrates and inspires the local tech community, is returning to Belfast for its ninth annual event.

Taking place at Titanic Belfast on Thursday, April 7, BelTech is back in person for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A forum for the technologists of today to investigate the revolutionary technologies of the future, BelTech is this year curated by individuals from three of the region’s largest technology companies; Kainos, Allstate Northern Ireland and Liberty IT.

Set to inspire a burst of activity among local innovators, BelTech will focus on Software Delivery and the challenges of making it to market.

Sessions will cover the importance of multi-disciplinary teams, the challenges of working with live systems and designing technology for future change.

An opportunity to meet and collaborate with peers both locally and globally, BelTech will celebrate the latest achievements and milestones of local industry while also providing engaging and informative sessions for the next generation of innovators.

Curated by technologists, for technologists, BelTech 2022 is supported by Kainos, Liberty IT, Allstate NI and Unosquare.

A hybrid event, the conference will also be streamed live for those who wish to attend from home.

Tom Gray, director of Innovation at Kainos, said: “Northern Ireland’s tech professionals will unite once again this April at BelTech, a conference that has adapted and evolved over the past nine years to provide timely and valuable insights for the industry.

“This year, we look forward to delving into the area of software delivery, specifically the process of getting software ready for production and delivery to the market.

“Carefully curated to be a useful and beneficial event for professionals across all areas, it will also examine what’s new, next, and how those emerging technologies will affect us.

“BelTech returns to foster leadership, advancement and collaboration and we have no doubt the opportunity to return live and in person this year will help inspire new partnerships, ideas and innovations across the industry.”

Jason McBride, senior leader at Allstate Northern Ireland, said “I am thrilled to return as a BelTech curator after an informative and inspiring conference last year.

“As technologists, we rely on collaboration and knowledge sharing with our peers, and BelTech is an opportunity to engage with individuals who are experts in their fields both locally and globally.

“A dynamic and exciting event, the programme for 2022 is shaping up to be our best yet and I look forward to seeing what new innovations it inspires.”

Tony Marron, managing director at Liberty IT, added: “We are pleased to be once again supporting BelTech, a conference that will examine the latest and emerging advancements in technologies like LiveOps, Evolutionary Architecture, Blockchain, AI and Cyber Security.

“Northern Ireland’s tech industry is well known for its collaboration, and it is always fantastic to see the community coming together to share knowledge and experiences that will inspire and empower innovators.

“There’s an extremely strong programme of lively discussions and presentations and I have no doubt it will bring great value for local technologists, both of today and of the future.”

To find out more and register for the virtual conference visit: https://beltech.co/

