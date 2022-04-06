BeyondHR make history at top UK awards
A leading Northern Ireland Employment Law and HR advisory firm has won two major awards in the recent Breathe HR awards.
BeyondHR has more than 25 years of proven experience with offices across the UK including Ballymena, Glasgow and Manchester.
The first accolade was winning the coveted fastest growing partner for 2021.
The UK-wide Breathe awards showcase the best performing partners of Breathe HR, an online software management system which automates basic HR processes.
The company was recognised at the ceremony for its resilience, especially during a time of unprecedented challenges, where it emerged with a “fit for purpose business model”, which has seen it deliver strong performances across its three locations.
BeyondHR made history at the top UK Awards ceremony by becoming the first company to reach Platinum Partner Status in less than one year.
Winning this award demonstrates the commitment and dedication of all BeyondHR employees who are committed to making life easier for their clients, contributing daily to the forward-thinking and creative culture within the company.
The award reflects how much this cloud-based approach has been embraced by BeyondHR’s client base.
Neil McLeese, managing director at BeyondHR, said winning the three awards was testament to the exceptional work everyone at BeyondHR has been doing.
He explained: “We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards.
“At BeyondHR, we are committed to making life easier for our clients.
“We continuously push the boundaries, developing innovative strategies that drive change and help shape our culture and are extremely proud to recognised for being such by a leading global provider of HR cloud support Breathe HR.”
Highlighting the huge difficulties suffered by businesses during the pandemic, business partner and fellow managing director Helen Hardy added: “It has been a turbulent two years for workspaces across the globe.
“As a business we have introduced a host of new initiatives to ensure our clients continue to receive the necessary support to help them navigate any HR issues. It is amazing to share these awards with everyone in the business, without our employees and clients these awards would not possible.”