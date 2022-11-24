Black Friday - 67% of Northern Ireland shoppers keen for a bargain, PwC survey finds
New research has shown that NI shoppers are much keener than the UK average for a Black Friday bargain – but only if it is the right deal.
Black Friday, this year on 25 November – tomorrow - is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, which traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. It often sees many stores open early and offer discounted prices.
Similarly, Cyber Monday is the US term for the first Monday after Thanksgiving, which this year was on 24 November.
Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “With the focus of Black Friday and Cyber Monday being on big retailers and global online companies, Retail NI would urge consumers to make a special effort to support their local independent retailers this Christmas.
Most Popular
“The key date for independent retailers is Small Business Saturday on 3 December, a UK wide campaign to promote local indigenous businesses.
“Many independent retailers have still not recovered from the pandemic and are relying on this Christmas to make enough to survive and hopefully make it beyond the New Year.
“Seventy pence in every pound spent with an independent retailer is recycled around the supply chain, directly benefiting local suppliers, manufacturers and farmers.
“Now more than ever, we need shoppers to make a special effort to support independent retailers this Christmas.”
And a survey confirms that there is much business to be done in Northern Ireland over the next few days.
Research by PwC has found that four out of five consumers in Northern Ireland are interested in spending money this Black Friday, despite the economic downturn.
And in potentially more good news for local retailers, the research also found a 4% decrease in those planning to shop online since last year, with a 2% increase in both those planning to hit the high street and those planning to click & collect.
PwC found that 67% of consumers in NI are interested in picking up a deal on Black Friday, compared to just 37% across the UK.
However it also found that NI consumers are also more choosy in what they buy, with only 15% of them stating they will definitely buy something compared to the UK average of 24%.
David Armstrong, economist and Consulting partner at PwC Northern Ireland, said people in NI were going to be looking for the right deal.“Our analysis shows that households in NI have, on average, lower levels of disposable income and less flexibility in their households budgets than in other parts of the UK, due to lower wages and rising inflation,” he said.
"As a result, households here typically have less discretionary spending.
"So it makes sense that consumers in NI are the most interested across the UK in shopping for deals over the Black Friday period, although fewer will definitely buy something.
"NI consumers want a bargain, but with money tight, it's got to be the right deal.”
Cara Haffey, partner and Private Business leader for PwC Northern Ireland, added: “For Belfast in particular, it will be a great opportunity to encourage people into the city centre to take advantage of the promotions as well as the momentum created by the recent reopening of The Bank Buildings. There is a real buzz in the city.”