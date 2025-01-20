Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whether it’s real or just a marketing trick, ‘Blue Monday’ can affect our spending habits 🤔

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Monday is known as the year's ‘saddest day,’ falling on the third Monday in January

Its origins trace back to a 2005 marketing campaign by a UK travel company

While it lacks scientific evidence, the idea persists due to seasonal struggles like debt and winter blues

Retailers also often capitalise on the concept, encouraging emotional spending to ‘beat the blues’

But there are more mindful ways to find joy and avoid overspending on Blue Monday

The third Monday of January is often referred to as "Blue Monday," supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

But is there any truth to this claim, or is it just a savvy marketing ploy? And what impact does the idea have on our spending habits?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The term originated in 2005, introduced by a UK travel company that claimed to have pinpointed the date using a pseudo-scientific formula.

This formula considered factors like weather, debt, time since Christmas, and unfulfilled New Year’s resolutions. While it garnered attention, scientists swiftly dismissed it as lacking any genuine credibility.

In fact, its creator, psychologist Cliff Arnall, later admitted that the idea was largely a publicity stunt, but despite its dubious origins, Blue Monday has become entrenched in popular culture.

It resonates with many because it falls during a time of post-holiday blues, cold weather, and financial strain - a combination that can indeed dampen spirits, though emotions are complex and cannot be pinned to a single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photos: Pexels) | Pexels

Marketing campaigns have embraced Blue Monday as an opportunity to target consumers.

Retailers and travel companies, in particular, often promote "beat the blues" sales, encouraging people to spend on items or experiences that promise a quick mood boost.

The allure of retail therapy - the idea that shopping can temporarily lift spirits - is particularly strong on a day marketed as universally dreary.

But impulsive spending can actually exacerbate financial stress at a time when many are recovering from holiday expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to avoid overspending

Research suggests that people are more prone to emotional spending during periods of low mood, and while there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself, it’s worth doing so mindfully.

Here are some strategies to avoid overspending while still brightening your day:

Set a budget: Decide in advance how much you’re willing to spend, whether it’s on a small treat, a meal out, or a new book. Sticking to this budget can help you enjoy a guilt-free pick-me-up.

Decide in advance how much you’re willing to spend, whether it’s on a small treat, a meal out, or a new book. Sticking to this budget can help you enjoy a guilt-free pick-me-up. Seek free joys: Uplift your mood with cost-free activities such as a walk in nature, a call with a friend, or revisiting a favourite hobby. Sometimes, the simplest pleasures are the most effective.

Uplift your mood with cost-free activities such as a walk in nature, a call with a friend, or revisiting a favourite hobby. Sometimes, the simplest pleasures are the most effective. Invest in experiences, not things: If you do spend, consider putting your money toward experiences - like a yoga class or museum visit - that offer lasting memories rather than fleeting satisfaction.

If you do spend, consider putting your money toward experiences - like a yoga class or museum visit - that offer lasting memories rather than fleeting satisfaction. Plan for the future: Use January and Blue Monday as a chance to set positive goals. Creating a vision board or planning an affordable weekend outing can shift focus from the present gloom to future excitement.

When is Blue Monday 2025?

In 2025, Blue Monday will fall on Monday 20 January, the third Monday of the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the concept of Blue Monday may not be scientifically valid, it’s a reminder to check in with yourself and prioritise self-care.

Whether you spend or save, small actions that nurture your mental well-being can have a profound impact. Remember that happiness isn’t about a single day.