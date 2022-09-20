One lucky student will also receive £5,000 and free burritos for a year thanks to the Mexican food chain

Mexican food chain, Boojum is giving away over 4,000 burritos on Thursday (September 22) rewarding hungry students across Belfast.

As part of its ‘Buy One Bank One’ promotion, those with a valid student ID who purchase any main meal in store on this date will get a free Boojum meal to bank for later.

There will be over 4,000 of these vouchers distributed across all four of Boojum’s Belfast outlets for one day only, celebrating the return to full scale fresher’s celebrations since 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boojum will also be helping one lucky student fund their studies with a £5,000 giveaway and free burritos for a year.

In its biggest Fresher’s Week giveaway to date, Boojum’s new ‘Fund Your Studies’ campaign aims to help one student alleviate the mounting costs of student life.

Highlighting the financial difficulties local students are experiencing, David Maxwell, Boojum’s managing director, said: “We have always been a student-focused brand and are constantly looking into ways that we can give back to our loyal customer base.

"What better way to reward them for choosing us, than offering them another free burrito to bank?

“Life at university can be financially challenging at the best of times but this year especially with inflation soaring, students will really be feeling the pinch. With that in mind we wanted to build on our previously successful Fresher’s week campaigns and also offer a student the chance to have us fund their studies for a year.”

Paul McCullagh, Boojum marketing manager, continued: “Fresher’s week is such an exciting time for the Boojum brand as we see many new faces trying our burritos or bowls for the first time. We are pretty confident they’ll enjoy it, so we thought, why not reward them for giving us a go in the first place?

"We’ve given away free meals in the past but never to this scale!”

Paul added: “The Fund Your Studies campaign is fun and disruptive, much like our brand and is sure to attract some double takes!”

Boojum is giving away over 4,000 free burritos to students in Belfast this Thursday for one day only. Pictured are the queues at Lisburn Road store during the last Fresher's Week give-away