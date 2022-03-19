Boston toasted St Patrick’s week in style with Irish whiskey from Hinch Distillery

Hinch chairman Dr Terry Cross with master distillery Aaron Flaherty at the distillery

The recognition came as the historic state celebrated St Patrick’s week. The distillery has also won international spirits awards in a major competition or its Ninth Wave Gin and Ninth Wave Export Strength Gin.

Hinch Distillery, located on the main Belfast and Ballynahinch road, near Temple, has had much to celebrate during the week and especially in Massachusetts when Boston, its capital city, relaunched its annual St Patrick’s Day parade after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The cream on the celebratory cake for the small Northern Ireland company was the official launch of the Hinch brand with well-known Boston bars.

Niall Martindale, interim managing director, firmus energy is pictured with Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman, Hinch Distillery. Hinch Distillery collected the Small Company Best New Product award for Hinch Whiskey

Michael Morris, international sales director at Hinch Distillery, says: “At the centre of the action during the colourful week are the world famous bars in Boston. The Hinch International team has been on hand to celebrate the brand’s launch in the Boston venues and help promote Hinch spirits at other venues in the city, the state and the national network. It is hoped, with the brand’s prominence in Boston, it will be recognised as a new, serious player in what is the most important market for Irish whiskey in the world.”

The celebrations coincided with Hinch Distillery’s recent wins at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) at which the distillery gained two prestigious Spirit Silver Awards for its Ninth Wave Gin and Ninth Wave Export Strength Gin — the latter designed to be the big brother or sister to the original, delivering bolder flavours and higher alcohol strength.

The accolades saw the gins receive 91 points and 90 points respectively, which is one of the highest scores that can be given by a product in the competition.

IWSC 2022 was the competition’s largest ever event. Over two weeks, 85 of the world’s leading spirit experts were gathered to assess over 4,000 spirits from over 90 countries.

The award winning Hinch Distillery in Co Down is now a popular choice in Boston

“The IWSC Awards are testament to the growing success of Ninth Wave globally and are awarded on the back of large distribution deals the business has secured with firms in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, the US, France, Germany and Poland,” Michael continues.

Judges said: “Ninth Wave Export Strength Gin is floral and pretty with notes of pine, violet, lavender, and some coriander. Similar flavours exist throughout with juniper and earth. The stylish and spiced finish has good texture. Meanwhile, Ninth Wave was described as a rich, enticing offering with a focused wood and spice character.

Notes of cardamon and coriander seed on the palate, brightened with a hint of fresh citrus. Balanced and flavoursome with good complexity.”

Hinch founding chairman Dr Terry Cross adds: “We have continued to develop our offering, expand our portfolio and win major deals in the shadows of what has been a very challenging economic climate. As a team, we are committed to peer reviews and welcome these prestigious awards that have proven we are producing new and bold offerings with award-winning profiles.

“We are delighted to receive Spirit Silver Awards for our Ninth Wave and Ninth Wave Export Strength Irish Gins. Ninth Wave Gin is inspired by our love of Irish mythology, its links to the sea and the role it has played throughout history. Legend tells of a mystical, magical place, invisible to the naked human eye, known as the ‘Otherworld’.

“Everyone has their own Otherworld,” he explains. “Meanwhile, Hinch Irish Whiskey won the Small Company Product Category at the 2022 Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards. Showcasing Northern Ireland food and drink companies, the awards are recognised by the industry as a key indicator of quality and success. We are delighted to feature in this year’s award-winning line up.”

Michael Morris continues: “Hinch Irish Whiskey has become a firm favourite locally and internationally. It’s great that our distillery is open and expanding, and we can shout about the success our spirits have been making behind the scenes.

“The whiskey category is a growing drinks segment and the distillers at Hinch have been very creative in ramping up their offering by continuously innovating and introducing new releases to the Hinch Irish Whiskey portfolio. This month we launched our Hand Bottled Distillery Exclusive, the ultimate experience to hand fill and label your own bottle of Hinch Irish Whiskey. Each release will be from a single cask, at cask strength, and our first release is an Amarone.

“Hinch Distillery also makes Ninth Wave Gin, which continues to be recognised globally and was the most highly awarded gin in the world in 2020.”

