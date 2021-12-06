BPerfect celebrates seventh store opening with £82k charity gift donation

Belfast’s globally-respected cosmetic brand BPerfect is celebrating huge growth and its seventh store opening in just over 12 months by making a charity donation of £82,367.50’s worth of products to Mission Christmas Cash for Kids.

The huge delivery of over 5,000 BPerfect products, was made by the BPerfect team last week at the official Cash for Kids Warehouse in Belfast.

Mission Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across the UK. Their mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in local communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

BPerfect’s Hannah Kane is pictured with media personality, Melissa Riddell alongside Lauren Baxter, Charity Manager, Cash for Kids

This will be BPerfect’s second year supporting the charity, with over of £76,634 products donated in 2020. The BPerfect Megastore’s in Castlecourt, Foyleside and Rushmere will also be official drop off points for the charity. Customers are welcome to purchase a gift for the charity and leave it in-store for donation or bring their own, un-wrapped, ready for distribution by the charity.

The leading cosmetic brand is making this particularly generous donation this year to celebrate the huge growth over the past 18 months and the opening of its seventh successful store, in Glasgow.

The cosmetic giant now has stores three stores in Belfast as well as Londonderry, Craigavon and two in Glasgow. They have experienced record sales since the pandemic began and owner Brendan McDowell is keen to give back where he can.

Brendan said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Mission Christmas Cash for Kids appeal again this year. Last year was such a rewarding experience for all involved. It reminded us of the true message of Christmas, which is to share the love.

“The BPerfect brand is proud of its strong Belfast roots. We want to celebrate our ongoing global success and reward the generosity and support of our dedicated customers by giving something back to our community through this fantastic charity.

“As we are marking the opening of our seventh BPerfect store, we wanted to celebrate with all of our fans and followers to ensure everyone has a really great festive celebration.”

Each year Mission Christmas For Kids works hard to ensure every child in Northern Ireland wakes up on Christmas morning with a gift under the tree just for them. While it is often much easier to select toys and games as gifts for the younger age groups, teenagers are often forgotten about.

But BPerfect Cosmetics is donating high-quality cosmetics for teenage girls and boys to meet this demand.

The company’s huge 2021 donation will ensure that over 5,000 local teenagers are guaranteed a gift to put a smile on their faces.

Brendan said: “It has been a really tough few years for everyone. Unfortunately, with rising costs and economic uncertainty, many local families will be facing further financial strain this year.

“I’m honoured that BPerfect Cosmetics can gift a little sparkle, magic and happiness to teenagers right across Northern Ireland this Christmas. I know our customers will also support our drive to ensure there’s something nice under the tree for everyone on December 25.”

Lauren Baxter, Charity Manager, Cash for Kids said: “We are so delighted to be working with BPerfect again for a second year, and their donation of £82K worth of products this year that are perfect for our teenagers, we struggle every year for gifts for thousands of local teenagers, who would otherwise have nothing on Christmas Day.”

