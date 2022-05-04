Bradfor awarded CAA 21G Accreditation

Established in 1996, Bradfor Ltd manufactures a range of aircraft seating products and the new award enables them to be installed straight onto an aeroplane.

The company has built an excellent reputation as one of the leading suppliers in the marketplace, supplying products to many customers within the global aerospace sector.

Managing director of Bradfor Ltd, Patricia Clements, said: “Receiving the CAA Part 21G approval marks a new milestone for Bradfor Ltd and enables us to directly approach airlines and MROs.

Patricia Clements, managing director, Kevin McPeake, factory manager and Helen Magennis, quality manager

“This accreditation is an outstanding achievement for our team, and we’re truly delighted. We look forward to moving the business to the next level and achieving further growth within the aerospace sector after what has been a turbulent two years.”

Bradfor Ltd now joins the leading aerospace organisations in Northern Ireland that have previously secured the accreditation, including Thompson Aero Seating and Collins Aerospace.

This accreditation solidifies Bradfor Ltd’s commitment to high performance and delivery standards within the aerospace sector. The company already holds the SC21 Silver supply chain excellence partner accreditation, EFQM 5 star and ISO 9001 and AS9100 standards.

Dr Leslie Orr of ADS (NI), added: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to the team at Bradfor Ltd on being awarded the 21G accreditation.

“We have a very strong aerospace industry in Northern Ireland, which has long been one of the key drivers of our economy.

“The industry is rich in knowledge, skills and experience, and it is companies like Bradfor Ltd that contribute to this. Patricia [Clements] and her team must be commended on this remarkable achievement – well done!”

During the global pandemic, Bradfor Ltd diversified into additional sectors, manufacturing medical products that were distributed to organisations throughout the north and south of Ireland in addition to giving voluntarily to the local care homes and GP practices.