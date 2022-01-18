Bradley NI set for further growth with new Belfast office

Bradley NI, headed by Garrett O’Hare, is developing its Belfast presence to service its growing base of commercial property clients. This adds to its existing three branches in Newry, Warrenpoint and Rostrevor.

The company, which recently marked 40 years in business, experienced a 25% increase in commercial property business - including transactions, management appointments and landlord and tenant advisory activity - last year as it marketed a wide range of properties for clients across the office, retail, industrial and investment sectors. It has also continued to grow the residential side of its business with a 30% increase in house sales in 2021.

The company, which is seen as a leading player in the premium homes market in south Down, sold what is believed to be Northern Ireland’s most expensive house of last year, a large, detached property in the south Down region which was agreed significantly in excess of its £2million asking price.

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, said: “We operate in three divisions; residential estate agency, commercial real estate, and surveying and professional services. The residential side of our business has been very strong for many years and continues to expand. The commercial property division is where we see the opportunity for most future growth. We are currently in the process of recruiting for our commercial division, including for an associate director and support team who will be based in Belfast. Our intention is that the team will expand steadily over the next few years.”

Bradley NI’s Belfast office is currently based in Adelaide Street, but Garett says that the company will seek bigger office premises in the city centre as its business grows.

“We are also looking at opportunities to grow by acquisition on both the residential and commercial sides of the business,” he adds.

Bradley NI was founded in 1981 and was acquired by former Parker Green Group Chief Commercial & Operations Officer Garrett O’Hare in 2017 who then amalgamated a number of chartered surveying firms under the Bradley NI brand.

Further information about Bradley NI is available at: www.bradleyni.com

