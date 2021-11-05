Breaking News: Iconic Titanic Studios film studios, where hit-show Game of Thrones was filmed, goes on sale

The 42,000 sq ft unit is currently under license to HBO and famously the location where hit-show Game of Thrones was filmed.

Located on Queens Road, 1.5 miles east of Belfast city centre, the studio’s neighbours include The Painthall Studio, TEC Belfast, Amazon Distribution Hub, The Innovation Centre, Science Park, Arc Apartments, Premier Inn, PRONI Office, Citi Bank HQ and Olympic House which is currently under construction.

The building includes what is known as MacQuitty and Hurst Stages set within a 42,000 sq ft standalone steel portal framed building, situated directly adjacent to the Titanic slipway and Victoria Wharf on the eastern side of the River Lagan, where it meets Belfast Lough.

Riddell McKibbin has announced that the film studios, Titanic Studios, has been listed for sale

Mark Riddell, director at Riddell McKibbin, said: “This is a truly unique space and there will be no doubt much excitement as this studio, now known all over the world due to shows filmed here, comes to the market.

“The studio is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity for any purchaser and so we would not expect this to remain on the market for long.”

The space comprises two large clear span studios which are connected by a large acoustic door allowing for a combined use as one large space.

The building sits on approximately 3 acres (1.21 hectares) and is held by way of a 250-year lease (from 2012) from Belfast Harbour Commissioners (BHC) on Peppercorn rent.

