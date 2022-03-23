Breathing new life into Antrim town centre with £8.1m investment

Artists impression of new office development

Work will begin shortly in Antrim town centre to refurbish the former Wellworths building on High Street and to create an exciting new open space at ‘Ulster Bar’ corner.

As part of an extensive town centre revitalisation scheme this brings empty and derelict sites in the town centre back into use and supports activities that attract more people into our town.

This scheme which totals £8.1 million, will include the refurbishment of the first floor of the old Wellworths building into new social enterprise and business start-up office accommodation, the opening up of the back of the building to provide new business accommodation as well as the work already underway to refurbish and then extend the boardwalk along the river.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist impressions of Ulster Bar Corner

The first phase of this opening up project will commence shortly with the appointment of the construction company for the Wellworths building works, JPM Contractors.

The corner of High Street and Railway Street in Antrim known as ‘Ulster Bar’ corner, has lay vacant for many years and is about to come back to life as a new open community space. This new space will consist of an area for events such as urban markets, pop-up cinemas and music concerts as well as beautifully landscaped, green recreation space for the community.

These projects are supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Department for Communities and the Levelling Up fund.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Billy Webb, said: “Both projects will give Antrim a new lease of life. People will be encouraged to come into the town centre to shop and enjoy an event in the pop-up garden. Visiting Antrim will be a more enjoyable experience, with improved connectivity along the refurbished boardwalk to Antrim Castle Gardens from the town centre. The ripple effects will boost our local economy with this increased footfall visiting shops and enjoying a bite to eat.”

The Antrim project is one of two projects in the Borough which have been awarded a total of £5.1m from the Levelling Up fund scheme. The second project, The Glengormley Integrated Physical and Economic Regeneration project will receive £3.9m for the development of the former police station site, shop front facades along the building from Creative Tiles to the Movie House and the remodelling of the car park and larger public realm scheme.

The Council will continue to work with businesses, the community and all our partners to realise these ambitious plans.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.