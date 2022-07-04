British Business Bank appoints new director for Northern Ireland

The British Business Bank has appointed Susan Nightingale UK Network director for the Devolved Nations.

She will head up the Bank’s activity in Northern Ireland with her remit also covering Wales and Scotland.

Susan, who has been with the Bank since January 2020 as UK Network Senior Manager for Northern Ireland, takes over from former Devolved Nations Director, Mark Sterritt, who has recently moved to the Bank’s UK Regional Funds team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Business Bank has appointed Susan Nightingale UK Network director for the Devolved Nations

Prior to joining the Bank, Susan’s career has spanned both public and private sector, with SME debt and equity funding experience gained from roles within Invest NI Corporate Finance and Ulster Bank Commercial Banking.

Susan joined Ulster Bank after graduating from Queen’s University with a degree in economics and business and a Masters in finance. As a chartered accountant, Susan is actively involved with the Chartered Accountants Ireland Ulster Society, having served on both Main and Public Sector Committees for the last two years.

Congratulating Susan on her appointment, Mark Sterritt, said: “Susan is highly respected across Northern Ireland’s financial ecosystem and works tirelessly to support smaller business owners gain access to finance to help their companies start up and scale up.

“Having worked with Susan for some time, I have no doubt she is the best person for this role and will continue to drive the Bank’s operations in Northern Ireland and be a strong representative on the ground.”

Susan Nightingale said: “It is a great privilege to represent the Bank and lead on our activity across the Devolved Nations. I am delighted to continue my work in Northern Ireland and look forward to developing new relationships and working closely with stakeholders across Scotland and Wales.

“The Bank’s aim is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity, and to enable the transition to a net zero economy, by supporting access to finance for smaller businesses.