Bronze Diversity Mark awarded to Belfast law firm, Mills Selig

Rebecca Logan, solicitor, Mark Thompson, senior associate, Anne Skeggs, partner and head of property and Peter Cashel, solicitor, Mills Selig

The comapny, which specialises in all matters of corporate law, received the award following an independent assessment process which reviewed and evaluated their commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion.

With over 60 years in business, Mills Selig has frequently paid homage to its team for their continued growth and success. Many members of the team have been with the firm for a decade or longer, a testament to the strong ethics of entire Mills Selig team. With a majority female board, Mills Selig prides itself on awarding employees on the basis of meritocracy alone.

Welcoming the bronze accreditation and looking to the future of the firm, Anne Skeggs, head of property and partner, said: “Receiving the bronze accreditation is excellent recognition of how we live out our values and how we operate as a team. Mills Selig is continuously evolving, growing and expanding and we want to continue adjusting and improving the working environment to ensure all our employee needs are met in an inclusive way.

“We recognise and understand that by developing a strong diversity and inclusion strategy, our team will grow, flourish and benefit as a result.”

The Diversity Mark Accreditation is a ‘Mark of Progress’ that publicly declares commitment to building more diverse and inclusive workplaces to benefit all employees.

Congratulating Mills Selig on their bronze accreditation, Nuala Murphy from Diversity Mark, added: “We are delighted that Mills Selig has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation for their commitment to advancing Diversity in the workplace. Awarded by our Independent Assessment Panel who commended the organised approach being taken which involves visible leadership throughout the organisation and the inclusion of staff at all levels. Huge congratulations to everyone at Mills Selig on this progressive achievement.”

