Bryan’s granola yoghurts mean healthy business

The new granola topped yoghurts

The original yoghurt from the multi-award-winning producer, based on the estate’s acclaimed dairy farm, is a crunchy and nut-free granola topped Greek style yoghurt that’s available in two outstandingly tasty flavours – Senga Strawberry and Mango. The new Greek style yoghurts with granola are available in convenient 150g pots.

The company’s luxuriously creamy yoghurts are naturally handcrafted from milk from a herd named the ‘Best Pedigree Holstein Herd in the UK’.

The new product range is launched as the successful food business, which has won a host of UK Great Taste and other prestigious awards for its artisan products, is completing a state-of-the-art processing operation on the estate.

Bryan Boggs, general manager of the award-winning Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in Bangor

The new £2 million factory, expected to start production in the next few months, will enable the ambitious company to quadruple production and create 13 new jobs.

The new creamery, which is being developed with support from Invest Northern Ireland will also be an integral part of the estate’s strategic focus on sustainability and in particular its sophisticated anaerobic digester which uses waste from the farm to power operations including yoghurt production.

The substantial investment by the highly respected enterprise is being undertaken to meet increasing demand for its yoghurts here and in the Irish Republic and also to develop exciting opportunities from approaches it continues to receive from retailers in Britain.

Bryan Boggs, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt’s general manager, says: “The new granola yoghurt pots have been developed to meet a business opportunity for a premium yoghurt topper that we’ve identified in our on-going market research and regular discussions with Tesco and other supermarkets we supply in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. We currently supply our range of yoghurts to every supermarket chain and the leading symbol groups in Northern Ireland, as well as hundreds of delis and smaller specialist stores. In addition, we develop premium yoghurts for Aldi’s premium Specially Selected range in the Republic.

“Tesco was keen on the new product and to be the launch customer. And we are delighted that the new product will now be on sale in many of its stores across Northern Ireland from July 5.”

The new retail pots have also been influenced by Clandeboye’s longstanding and successful experience in producing luxury granola topped yoghurt snacks for the hospitality sector especially leading café and food-on-the-go chains in Northern Ireland. The Bangor company, furthermore, counts Hastings Hotels Group among its longstanding customers.

The granola yoghurts are set to become a popular and healthy breakfast option in particular to be enjoyed at home, at work or on-the-go.

The yoghurt is produced from fresh milk sourced daily from Clandeboye’s award-winning herd that’s free to graze the rich and clean pastures of the 2,000-acre estate outside Bangor. The historic parkland estate is one of Ireland’s most important and beautiful natural landscapes.

“Everything from grazing to production takes place within the Clandeboye Estate, a complete ‘farm to spoon’ journey,” Bryan continues.

Milk is blended by hand in small batches, resulting in yoghurt that’s creamy and rich in texture and taste but not high in fat. The new retail granola topped yoghurt range is a further example of the product innovation which has long been at the heart of the quality conscious business founded by the late Lady Dufferin, the visionary Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava, in 2007 as a farm diversification project and is now among the most successful of its type in the UK.

The yoghurt enterprise was founded in a desire to add value to the milk from the award-winning herd and use it to create a food business that would go some way in sustaining this historic estate for the future. Keen on preserving the environment,

Lady Dufferin, who died last year, also encouraged the Conservation Volunteers to set up the Northern Ireland base on the estate in 1975.

Clandeboye Estate’s range of Greek style and natural yoghurts were officially launched in 2008 and quickly proved popular with traders and shoppers because of their outstanding flavours and creamy taste.

The new granola topped yoghurts join an extensive range of natural, Greek, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, toffee caramel and Madagascan vanilla flavours in handy 150g and larger 450g pots. The enterprising local company also has a range of layered Greek yoghurts with senga strawberry, raspberry and white chocolate, mandarin and lime, and mango and nectarine flavours.

The company, furthermore, is an integral part of the local artisan food community and has collaborated with other local ventures over many years, including Morelli’s Ice Cream in Coleraine on a frozen yoghurt and Irish Black Butter of Portrush in a unique yoghurt flavour.

