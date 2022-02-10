Bryson’s separate collection model could save councils £12m a year

County Antrim firm, Bryson Recycling has revealed a proposal that could tackle the climate crisis , slash waste exports, create jobs and help local businesses thrive through a simpler, consistent approach to waste collection.

With Bryson’s model more than 20% of households in Northern Ireland already have plastics, glass, paper, cans and textiles collected separately on a weekly basis. This ensures that higher quality materials can remain in the country and be recycled by local companies, boosting the economy and creating employment.

By introducing a single collection system that pre-sorts materials collected, and put into separate parts of their wheelie box system, local councils could save £12m a year. It would also help the environment, boost recycling rates, strengthen the local economy, businesses, and communities. It will ensure less reliance on exports and lower both waste generation and carbon emissions in the fight against climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Randall from Bryson Recycling and Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots pictured at Bryson Recycling in Mallusk

Bryson Recycling is owned by the Bryson Charitable Group and is the leading social enterprise recycler in the UK. It employs over 320 staff, operates 11 recycling centres in Northern Ireland, Donegal, and Wales, and provides collection services for garden and residual waste.

The plans for a single collection system were discussed with DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA during a site visit at Bryson’s Recycling facility in Mallusk.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Minister Edwin Poots said: “It is great to visit Bryson Recycling to see first-hand the key role they play in helping Northern Ireland transition to a circular economy. Their work has greatly assisted in contributing towards our current recycling performance and in helping to reduce carbon emissions from the waste sector.”

Minister Poots continued; “Whilst there has been a slight downturn in recycling rates during the pandemic, my focus is now on making sure we normalise recycling behaviours and re-establish the positive, upward trend in recycling which existed pre-Covid. New recycling targets under the Circular Economy Package have been set at 65% by 2035, but I would like to see Northern Ireland being even more ambitious and achieving a higher recycling rate by an earlier date. I believe it is important to realise the value of recycling to the local economy as well as delivering important environmental benefits. That is why I am keen to develop and implement proposals which will improve both the quality and quantity of recycling in Northern Ireland.”

Eric Randall from Bryson Recycling and Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots pictured at Bryson Recycling in Mallusk

The reprocessing industry in Northern Ireland currently contributes over £100m a year to the local economy but they need more locally sourced quality recyclables to meet current business demand.

The approach used by Bryson works by sending quality paper, plastic and glass collected separately to companies such as Huhtamaki, Cherry Pipes and Encirc who transform materials into new products for well-known brands such as McDonalds, Skea, Bushmills and Baileys.

Cherry Pipes in Dungannon converts plastic bottles collected into pipes for the agricultural, civil engineering and sportsfield sectors. Glass is sent to Encirc in Fermanagh where they turn the glass into bottles for food and drinks companies for well-known brands such as Bushmills and Baileys.

Huhtamaki is the world leader in environmentally friendly moulded fibre packaging. The company in Lurgan uses 100% recycled paper and card to manufacture egg boxes for retailers such as Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer’s and cup carriers for brands such as McDonalds & Starbucks.

Eric Randall, director at Bryson Recycling, added: “We believe a single collection system is achievable and will help us reach ambitious recycling targets alongside the best environmental and social outcomes. The recycling industry contributes significantly to our economy and this model offers the potential to grow businesses and the economy further, whilst playing a vital role in helping the environment.

“Currently, around 50% of our waste ends up in a landfill and 65% of our recyclables are exported from NI. Local businesses have no choice but to ship in quality recycled waste to Northern Ireland to meet the demands of their business. A simple, consistent approach NI wide would enable these manufacturers to access high quality local materials that in turn would benefit the economy, cut carbon emissions and generate employment.

“Through our social enterprise model in the last year, we collected 65,000 tonnes of waste that has enabled substantial investment in the local economy, providing much needed support to the most vulnerable in our society through sister companies, Bryson Energy and Bryson Care. Every penny we earn goes towards making life better for the people of Northern Ireland.

“Adopting our approach to separate collections and recycling the right way, will benefit the local economy, workforce, and environment. It will save jobs, save money, and lead to dramatic increases in Northern Ireland’s recycling rates.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.