Build a better future for everyone

Paul Murnaghan, President, NI Chamber

In just under three weeks, people across Northern Ireland will have the opportunity to cast their votes in the Assembly Election.

The outcome has important implications for the whole of society, particularly for businesses throughout the province.

In fact rarely has there been so much for local businesspeople to discuss in the lead-up to a polling day.

Recently, Northern Ireland Chamber hosted a pre-election series of events, during which party leaders from Alliance, DUP, SDLP, Sinn Fein and UUP had the opportunity to pitch their plans for jobs and the economy.

In response, our members had the chance to question them directly on the issues which matter most in their own organisations.

Throughout the week, we heard lots of recurring themes, with members quizzing political leaders on the need for political stability, the cost-of living, energy, budgets, cross-border trade, climate, equality & diversity and the arts, among others.

Across the five days, there was a shared sense that Northern Ireland really is a unique place and that our collective focus should be on what makes it a uniquely brilliant place to work, live and do business.

As a region, we enjoy unrivalled access to both the EU and UK markets, creating opportunities for exports, FDI and international collaboration.

We have a youthful, highly skilled workforce with high levels of wellbeing in a cost competitive location.

By working collaboratively, we have a tangible opportunity to lead in the innovation and operation of digital and green technologies as we aim for net zero 2050 or earlier.

There are chances to re-skill, up-skill and make the most of new opportunities as we change things like how we work, travel and the ways we power our homes and offices.

Unquestionably, there are challenges.

Prior to the war in Ukraine, the pace of economic recovery was picking up but many local businesses were already challenged by the combined impacts of skills shortages, tax rises and inflation, as well as many other personal issues.

To put that into context, Northern Ireland Chamber’s most recent Quarterly Economic Survey showed that in Q1 of this year, inflation was a concern for 86% of Northern Ireland Chamber members and expectations to raise prices were at the highest level on record.

Deteriorating cash flow positions are increasingly concerning, as this leaves firms more vulnerable to economic shocks, including the damaging impact of soaring energy bills, higher inflation and tax increases.

Without ignoring the seriousness of all of this, we believe that Northern Ireland does have a window of opportunity to excel in a number of spaces. We have highlighted five areas within which the next Executive and businesses can collaborate with immediate effect, in order to build a better future for everyone.

It is our belief that our next set of elected representatives must focus on promoting Northern Ireland internationally; skilling up our workforce for a green, digital and inclusive future; picking up the pace in planning to meet the needs of society; going clean and green in terms of the environment and finally, funding our public services.

To achieve any of this successfully, we need to see all of our political representatives around the Executive table, focusing on creating the conditions for a flourishing private sector.

A private sector which contributes to new and better jobs, boosts our individual and societal self-worth, delivers the ability for people to provide for their families and to realise our collective potential.

Businesses have proved themselves resilient but they have dealt with far too much uncertainty already.