Building Belfast’s future at Titanic Quarter’s Olympic House while facilitating 1,500 jobs

Belfast Harbour and Titanic Quarter are co-promoting the development of ‘Olympic House’, which on completion will facilitate 1,500 jobs in a state-of-the-art, BREEAM Excellent office accommodation fit for 21st century occupiers. The building has a prominent position, on the Queens Road beside the award-winning Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) building and Belfast Metropolitan College.

The construction project is being delivered by O’Hare and McGovern, who are working with more than 20 local sub-contractors. In total, the Olympic House project is supporting over 250 jobs during its construction.

Graeme Johnston, Property and Place Director, Belfast Harbour, said: “Located in the heart of the city’s new Innovation District, the development of Olympic House clearly shows the confidence we feel in the resilience of the office market in the face of the challenges of the past year. We are seeing a growing focus from prospective tenants on features which promote health and wellbeing, with flexible space and best in class facilities such as cycling provision, Olympic House responds well to these requirements.”

Olympic House construction in September

James Eyre, Commercial Director at Titanic Quarter, continued: “Olympic House is a significant development for both Titanic Quarter and for Belfast, so it is fantastic to see a project of this scale now so far advanced. Olympic House will provide high quality Grade A office accommodation for upwards of 1,500 jobs, contributing to the economic growth of Belfast and the region. This is one of a number of current development projects in Titanic Quarter that are making good progress, despite the challenges we have all been experiencing over the past year. These are exciting times for Titanic Quarter as we continue to build upon what we have already achieved to date.”

Olympic House will be a Grade ‘A’ office building comprising two linked blocks of six and seven storeys including a feature atrium providing high levels of daylight. The flexibility of the design enables the building to be let on a floor-by-floor or block-by-block basis to suit occupier requirements and will be fitted with basement bicycle and shower facilities to provide for an active, and modern, healthy workforce.

The Titanic Quarter location benefits from excellent public and sustainable transport connections and is in close proximity to the George Best Belfast City Airport.

