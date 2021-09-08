Business and Professional Women UK is relaunching with local team members

Ruth Galway and Jacqui Mcloughlin have taken on the role of working with members in its International organisation present in 100 countries.

National President, Joanne (Jo) Kinsey, and her newly elected team plan to put the spotlight on the present-day issues needing attention and action which include education, employment, all areas of health, gender-based violence and sustainable development.

Their programme of networking, training and personal development provides connections for women from all backgrounds to come together in friendship to work for economic and social equality. Jo’s team representing all areas of the UK also have their specific responsibilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Galway

In setting out her agenda, Jo Kinsey said: “Our organisation has a great track record of achievement but in the 21st century there is still so much more to do to help women and their families have fair opportunities in all arenas together with a sustainable life style”

Business and Professional Women (BPW UK) formed in 1938 has members drawn from all sectors of the workplace and public life.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.