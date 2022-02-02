Business development accolade for Northern Ireland consultant

Barry Maddox from Maddox Consulting

This is the second consecutive year that Barry has been recognised on the BD100 2021 and once again he is the only individual featured on the list from Northern Ireland.

Barry said: “I am delighted to be featured on the BD100 2021 list this year again.

“It’s been a challenging year as I left a creative agency and set up my own consultancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve quickly learned to adapt to a new sector, helping focus on hospitality clients in the US for another agency and also creating opportunities for my business.

“Being a consultant now enables me to practice what I have been preaching for many years, drawing on the tools and techniques I taught myself whilst at a large agency and applying those to my own business.”

An effective business developer, Barry is in the unique position where he works closely with clients so they can benefit from his insight along with his practical, hands on experience working as a head of marketing for a football training product business.

This gives him a great insight into the real-world issues and opportunities that businesses and clients may be navigating.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.