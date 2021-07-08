Business in the Community NI launches new platform for members in partnership with Thrive.App

The partnership with Thrive.App has been formed to ensure Business in the Community members will have access to specialist member only resources, networking, exclusive opportunities, programmes and initiatives.

The unique membership platform enables Business in the Community to transform how it communicates with its members, via a secure mobile application which can be accessed by members from anywhere at any time from their own mobile device or on desktop.

Lisa McIlvenna, Deputy Managing Director of Business in the Community NI, explained: “We wanted a more innovative, engaging and easily accessible way for our members to avail of our bespoke resources, networking and exclusive member only opportunities.

Lisa McIlvenna, Deputy Managing Director of Business in the Community with James Scott, CEO, Co-Founder of Thrive

“The launch of our new platform will provide a way for us to future-proof our membership communications and engagement, with a central hub of resources and materials that are accessible to all members at any time from their own mobile devices and on desktop.

“With a number of our member organisations already using Thrive apps to communicate and engage with their employees, we are delighted to be the first organisation to use the Thrive platform as a membership tool. It is the perfect fit for us to engage and communicate with our members.”

James Scott, CEO, Co-Founder of Thrive, added; “We are delighted to be partnering with Business in the Community and chosen as the supplier of their membership platform. The work that Business in the Community does is important for business success, and we are proud that our work with them is making a difference to their membership communications and engagement.

“We aim to help as many organisations as we can in shifting from traditional methods of communications and engagement, making materials and resources accessible to all. Strong partnerships are vital for us to successfully implement mobile communication apps that employees and organisations love. Our work with Business in the Community has only just started, and we are excited to be on this journey with them.”

Business in the Community is a registered charity and membership organisation that exists to support and challenge businesses to be a force for good in society. Set up in Northern Ireland in 1989, it now has over 210 members and is the largest business-led coalition dedicated to corporate responsibility.

The charity operates in all parts of the UK and has a sister organisation in the Republic of Ireland.

Business in the Community members employ more than 40% of the working population in Northern Ireland and is comprised of companies of all sizes from all sectors.

