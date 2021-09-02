Businesses invited to enter the NI Chamber awards

With five categories, including a new one specifically celebrating green business initiatives, the awards recognise and reward Northern Ireland’s leading exporters, entrepreneurs and companies which prioritise diversity and inclusion. Category winners will go on to represent Northern Ireland at the British Chambers of Commerce national awards ceremony in December.

The categories are The Planet Saver, a new category rewarding sustainable best practice; The Game Changer, recognising an entrepreneur who has transformed an idea into a successful, sustainable business; The Global Player, celebrating a business that has grown significantly internationally; The Problem Solver, for businesses which have transformed a product/service or the market they operate in and The Equality Trailblazer, open to any organisation which champions diversity and promotes inclusion.

Encouraging member businesses to submit their entries before the deadline on Monday, September 27, Christopher Morrow, Head of Communications and Policy at NI Chamber, said: “Entering the Chamber Business Awards is an ideal way for our members to earn recognition for the innovative projects and new business wins they have been working on, even in the most challenging of circumstances. More than ever, businesses deserve to be celebrated for what they have achieved. These awards are open to member organisations working across all sectors of the economy and we look forward to receiving their entries soon.”

The Chamber Business Awards are open to all NI Chamber members and are free for them to enter. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the NI Chamber website and should be returned on or before the submission deadline, which is 5pm on Monday, September 27. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 4.

