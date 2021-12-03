Businesses using their ‘loaf’ and gifting with purpose

Maeve Monaghan

Crawfordsburn-based Loaf Pottery - part of the NOW Group, a social enterprise working with people with learning difficulties and autism – is benefiting from an increased number of local and global businesses buying corporate and team gifts that give back to society.

Fully stocked for the Christmas period with its largest-ever collection, the extended range of Loaf Pottery includes espresso sets, hug mugs, jugs, butter dishes and vases - individual pieces that are handcrafted and unique.

“Instead of being a ‘nice to do’, businesses are now actively gifting with purpose, and this is having a wider benefit to organisations, such as the NOW Group, where for every £1 spent with us, we can generate £20 in social value,” explained CEO of the Now Group, Maeve Monaghan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Hill and Maeve Monaghan

Just some of the companies who are gifting with purpose this year include gold JAM-card partner, Galgorm Collection and businesses including Harbinson Mulholland and Honeycomb Jobs.

Maeve continued: “Purchasing beautiful gifts from Loaf Pottery that don’t compromise on style benefit more than just the recipient. All profits from Loaf Pottery are reinvested into our work in supporting people with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future. In the first 8months of this year, we’ve supported 1347 people, including 72 into sustainable paid work, have supported our participants to achieve 418 formal accreditations and we’ve engaged with 145 employers.

“It’s thanks to the incredible and thoughtful businesses in NI and beyond who are gifting with purpose and supporting our organisation that we’re able to continue this valuable work that truly impacts and benefits people in every county.”

Each piece of Loaf Pottery takes form on a potter’s wheel, before being hand-glazed and kiln fired with care. Over the past few months, potters at Loaf Pottery have handcrafted hundreds of pieces of pottery to prepare for the festive rush.

Diane Hill, director of Business & Organisational Development of the NOW Group added: “When all of our hospitality outlets were closed last year, we really focused on elevating the brand of Loaf Pottery and this translated to a sales uplift of 300% and an increase in profile for Loaf Pottery.

Over the past year, both Maeve and I have been on so many virtual calls where we’ve spotted our Load mugs in people’s homes. This gives us an immense sense of pride, and is just an example of how there’s been a definite shift in people’s buying choices to buy local and buying social over the past 20 months.”

NOW Group is an award-winning social enterprise, who are also behind the JAM card – Just a Minute – which is now used by almost 100,000 people across Ireland. The NOW Group focuses on supporting people into employment, training and volunteering. For more information, or to view the Loaf pottery collection, visit: www.loafcatering.com/shop.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.