Butlers Homeware opening first NI branch at Foyleside Shopping Centre

This is the latest new addition to the retail offer at Foyleside since retail restrictions were eased in April. Make-up mega-store bPerfect opened its doors in May and new anchor tenant Frasers is also planning a grand opening this summer.

Butlers has built a reputation as a must-have name in homeware with its chic, affordable furniture and home accessories. The competitive German brand stocks everything from crockery to Christmas trees, making it a hugely popular attraction for shoppers who take extra pride in their home.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager, said: “It is a real coup for Foyleside Shopping Centre to be selected as the premier location for Butlers in the north and a testament to our ongoing ability to attract shoppers and visitors from all over the North West and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foyleside Shopping Centre

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the number one NI base for Butlers Homeware and look forward to welcoming customers to our newest store. We are confident that shoppers will appreciate the added choice and variety that Butlers offers, in addition to the great range of stores already trading in our centre.

“We wish to extend a warm welcome to Butlers Homeware and the staff who are taking up employment with the company locally this week.”

The new Butlers store at Foyleside Shopping Centre will stock the full range of quirky and imaginative gifts associated with the brand, along with designer collection furniture. Customers will also be able to take advantage of numerous planned in-store promotions.

Clinton Nel, Director of Butlers, added: “Our multi-channel retail strategy also helps other independent businesses in the area, even if they added of a competitive nature. Our stores are generally destination stores and will drive footfall to the shopping centre. Consumers are likely to spend time with neighbouring retailers and cafés as well as our new store, so it’s a win-win situation for all of us.”

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager

Butlers was launched 20 years ago in Cologne, Germany. The company has grown organically and now has more than 120 stores as well as trade sales to 10 European countries. It opened its first branch in Ireland in Dublin in 2019.

The company says that despite this phenomenal growth, Butlers continues to operate with small company values and places a huge emphasis on great quality, fantastic customer service, environmental sustainability and loyalty to all involved. The company also intends to expand its NI footprint with a new branch opening in Belfast soon, creating 15 jobs in the process.

For more information visit www.butlershome.ie

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.