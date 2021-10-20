Bywater Properties and Ashmour reveal revamped Grade A offices ‘35DP’ in Belfast

Bywater Properties and its joint venture partner Ashmour have formally opened their unique Grade A office space 35DP in Belfast.

35DP, which encompasses 28,777 sq ft of space across four floors, sits on Donegall Place above Boots Chemists.

The former bank building has been completely repositioned and refurbished by Graham Interior Fit-Out to significantly upgrade the building into a new generation of workspace for office occupiers.

Steve Harper from Invest NI, Suzanne Wylie from Belfast City Council, Andrew Webb from Grant Thornton and Theo Michell and Patrick O’Gorman from Bywater

The building’s layout caters to a broad range of prospective occupiers and the first tenants are expected to be confirmed before the end of this year.

Bywater also revealed that a new coffee kiosk at the entrance to 35DP facing on to Donegall Place will be operated by specialist coffee shop business General Merchants, their fifth site in Belfast and first in the city centre.

Guests were welcomed to look around the building following a breakfast briefing on the theme of Steering the Way Forward for Belfast, which featured a panel of speakers including Belfast City Council chief executive Suzanne Wylie, Invest NI executive director for international business Steve Harper and Grant Thornton’s chief economist Andrew Webb.

Bywater focuses on a limited number of projects in specific cities across the UK where it believes it can make a positive sustainable impact, building and refurbishing with character and identity of place in mind, as well as an understanding of the value that exceptional urban projects can bring to the communities in which they are located.

35 Donegall Place streetview

Theo Michell from Bywater, said: “Bywater and Ashmour have invested in several projects in Belfast since 2014 and we continue to believe in the city’s potential as the economy bounces back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We were delighted to formally open 35DP by debating that potential and how the business community can work together to collectively realise it for the good of everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Ashley Stewart from Ashmour, added: “35DP puts occupiers at the heart of the city centre with access to all of its amenities and has already drawn significant interest from many different types of companies. The past two years have shown us that workspace needs to be flexible, sustainable and geared towards helping people collaborate. As they adjust to new hybrid working models, people want to be excited by their place of work, so we’re really pleased to be able to announce General Merchants will be part of the 35DP offer too.”

While the fitout of each floor of 35DP will be tailored to its occupier, the refurbishment of the building means it already has new shower facilities, cycle storage and drying rooms, as well as other new services throughout.

The re-design of the building has also created a modern, dedicated entrance foyer, which features a specially commissioned artwork by local artist Esther O’Kelly entitled Woods and Water.

Savills has been appointed as letting agents for 35DP.

