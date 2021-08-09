Cadbury Snack! to recruit fans as social media influencers for latest marketing campaign

Ever fancied yourself as a social media influencer but don’t have the extravagant lifestyle to help you break the internet?

Well, believe it or not, Cadbury Snack! is on the hunt for fans who are just as ‘wonderfully ordinary’ as its tasty chocolate biscuits, to bring them on board as its latest social ambassadors.

Cadbury Snack!’s chocolate biscuits are the perfect uncomplicated tasty treat with just a delicious combination of smooth Cadbury chocolate and scrumptious shortcake. And so, Cadbury is championing everything in life that’s ‘wonderfully ordinary’ by looking for people who are just that to represent its Snack! biscuits in a new co-created brand campaign.

Cadbury Snack! Shortcake

With no mega following needed, just a genuine love for yummy choc biccies and all things effortlessly brilliant, any fan can apply to be a ‘wonderfully ordinary’ influencer and get the chance to create some appetising social media content with a special insta-worthy Cadbury Snack! delivery. What’s more, Cadbury will be sharing some of its favourite Snack! snaps with its millions of followers, giving its ambassadors the chance to feel like real social media superstars.

Cadbury Snack! is available in two variations: Shortcake, a mouth-watering shortcake biscuit covered in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate, and Sandwich, two scrumptious shortcake biscuits, sandwiched together with a decadent Cadbury milk chocolate filling.

Anna Petsi, Junior Brand Manager for Cadbury Biscuits, said: “The simplicity of our delicious Cadbury Snack! biscuits is what makes them such a fan-favourite. They don’t need bells and whistles to be wonderful, they already are. And we want to celebrate others who identify as ‘wonderfully ordinary’ too, to raise a cheer for this much-loved treat!

“Our consumers are our true influencers and we hope that fans will enjoy this opportunity to join our Cadbury community as official ambassadors.”

Cadbury Snack Sandwich

Apply to be one of Cadbury Snack!’s ‘wonderfully ordinary’ influencers here: www.cadburysnack.com. Entrants must be 18 or over. Full terms and conditions can be found at: www.cadbury.co.uk/terms-and-conditions.

