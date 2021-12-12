Caffe Nero serves up the perfect blend at Belfast City Airport creating 12 jobs

Judith Davis, Airport operations manager and Fiona McVeigh, area manager at Caffe Nero

Creating a total of 12 jobs, the store at Belfast City Airport will be the first airport based Caffè Nero outlet in Northern Ireland.

A pop-up kiosk will open in mid-December with the permanent unit opening in the main concourse of the terminal in April 2022.

Mark Beattie, operations director at Belfast City Airport, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we are passionate about delivering an airport experience that exceeds the expectations of our passengers. Caffè Nero will be located in the main concourse of the terminal offering food and beverages to passengers before they fly or after they land, and to friends and relatives arriving at the airport to pick up loved ones.”

Will Stratton-Morris, CEO Caffe Nero UK, added: “Caffè Nero is founded on a philosophy of delivering premium, award-winning Italian coffee, a warm and welcoming ambience, good food, and personal service to everyone that enters our doors. These are values we share with Belfast City Airport, making it a fantastic addition to our airport portfolio, which already includes Heathrow Airport, Edinburgh Airport, and Manchester Airport.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with Belfast City Airport as it strives to deliver an exceptional airport experience for its passengers and look forward to welcoming the first customer through our doors.”

