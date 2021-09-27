Call for firms to remove the criminal convictions tick box as ‘Ban the Box’ launches in NI

Business in the Community – The Responsible Business Network – has launched its Ban the Box campaign in Northern Ireland.

Across the UK, businesses have already made the change needed to their recruitment practices, with employers collectively opening up over one million roles to jobseekers with criminal convictions, giving them a fair chance at securing a position which suits their skills.

Sara Neilson, Ban the Box Programme manager in Northern Ireland, explained: “Ban the Box urges businesses to remove the criminal convictions tick box from their application forms, although businesses can still ask about convictions later in the process if appropriate. Reoffending is costing taxpayers, businesses and communities millions of pounds*. But when those with criminal convictions are in work, they are 29% less likely to reoffend.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Neilson Employability manager, Business in the Community, Joanne Lennox, head of People and Engagement, Northstone, Olwen Lyner, chief executive, Niacro and Justice Minister, Naomi Long

Banning the box works for business too. For those employers who’ve already started the process, 35% of them believe that being part of the campaign has solved skills shortages in their businesses, a third shared that being part of this initiative has helped retain or win new contracts and 74% found that commitment to the campaign has benefited their reputation (BITC, 2021).

Ms Neilson added: “Stepping up to Ban the Box to find your next recruit isn’t about ticking a box, it’s about considering people with the right skills and experience, and not judging them on past mistakes. It’s about extending the opportunity to work with a wider talent pool. These people could diversify the workforce and provide a huge return on a company’s investment – but they need to be given a second chance.”

Ban the Box is supported in Northern Ireland by leading companies including Northstone NI Ltd, Foyle Food Group, Gilbert Ash, NIACRO, and by the Department of Justice.

Justice Minister, Naomi Long, continued: “I recognise that employment, particularly upon release from custody, is a key component of an individual’s journey away from reoffending. Put yourself in the shoes of a person who is unemployed with a previous conviction and imagine how paid employment could make a difference to not only them but to their families and wider communities. A reduction in reoffending also means fewer victims and a safer community within which to live, and Ban the Box is an important piece of that jigsaw.”

Joanne Lennox from Northstone and Chair of the Ban the Box campaign in Northern Ireland, added: “We believe that by banning the box we are allowing first impressions to be made based on skills, experience, talent and potential. We want to ensure people with convictions have a fair chance at gaining employment. We have removed the tick box from the initial job application form that asks about criminal convictions and we provide an open and non-judgmental opportunity to have this conversation in an honest way later in the recruitment process. We are pleased to be part of the roll out of Ban the Box in Northern Ireland.”

If your business would like to know more about Ban the Box or access the new toolkit, please visit www.bitcni.org.uk/banthebox.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.