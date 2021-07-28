Call for local producers to join forces with Shed Bistro at unique new Malone Road restaurant

The husband and wife duo, who run Shed Bistro on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, are on a mission to find some of the region’s lesser known or smaller producers to get involved in their latest venture. While also becoming a supplier for Shed Bistro, new producers will have the opportunity to feature in their exciting new South Belfast culinary experience, Blank Restaurant.

Jonny Taylor, owner and head chef at Shed Bistro, said: “Our industry wouldn’t exist without the amazing food and drink producers, and they have been hit as hard as we have over the last 18 months. To help them bounce back, we are on a mission to partner local suppliers in an exciting new project. We want to meet and work with as many as possible, so whether you are a unique vegetable grower, a family farm, craft gin distiller or a microbrewery - we want to hear from you.

“Our next venture is something really special and it will provide the perfect opportunity to showcase the very best produce our local suppliers have to offer. These local ingredients will be at the centre of our new concept, celebrating what quality produce is available on our doorstep. We dreamt up this idea a long time ago, and have been working hard ever since, using any downtime during the pandemic, to make our dream a reality and ensure every element is right.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina and Jonny Taylor are calling on local producers to join forces with them for their exciting new culinary experience, Blank Restaurant

At the end of last year, Shed Bistro completed a £150,000 expansion which refurbished their Ormeau Road space and doubled the size of the restaurant floor. Despite the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality sector, the team now employ 25 members of staff and are committed to supporting more local producers.

Jonny added: “We’ve been sampling some of the finest homegrown produce from across the country, and while it is technically strictly business, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every second of it! With so many quality local producers, we know our guests are going to be in for a treat. We can’t wait to unveil Blank concept to everyone and welcome guests to our new space on the Malone Road.”

Blank Restaurant is scheduled to open this October, and any local suppliers interested in getting involved can contact Christina Taylor at [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.