Calling firms to enter the 2022 NI Chamber Awards

Recognising and rewarding excellence in local business, the Chamber Business Awards is one of the UK’s most contested and prestigious business award programmes.

This year, NI Chamber will crown local category winners who will go on to compete at the UK final later this year.

With eight categories, including three new awards recognising Commitment to People; Scale-up Business of the Year and Community Business of the Year, the awards are open to NI Chamber members in all sectors.

Olivia Stewart, communications manager, NI Chamber and Alistair Brown, CEO, Lumenstream and Winner of the 2021 Game Changer Award

There are also categories to recognise ‘green’ businesses, export success, diversity & inclusion and diversification.

One person will also win the ‘Game Changer Award,’ designed to single-out an outstanding entrepreneur of the year, which last year, was awarded to Alistair Brown, CEO of cleantech company Lumenstream.

The awards are free for NI Chamber members to enter.

To download an entry form, visit the NI Chamber website.