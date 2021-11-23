Can we find our way #BackToTheStartUp?

Dr Karen Bonner, senior economist Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, Professor Mark Durkin executive Dean of Ulster University Business School, Steve Pollard, lecturer, Ulster University, Simon Bridge, visiting Professor, Ulster University Business School and Tina McKenzie, FSB UK deputy chair of Policy and Advocacy

In this context, entrepreneurs, policymakers and academics today meet at the MAC in Belfast for a one-day summit to examine and consider solutions to Northern Ireland’s poor level of business creation, which historically lags behind any other part of the UK and Ireland.

The #BackToTheStartUp summit, led by FSB NI and Ulster University Business School, follows on from the ‘Back to the Start-Up’ report launched earlier this year, which has since been the source of engagement with key stakeholders and officials.

As well as a research overview, discussions will feature a range of exciting entrepreneurs who will share their ‘start-up journey’ and seek to identify what can be done differently to create a more conducive environment for the next generation of business owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive Dean of Ulster University Business School, Professor Mark Durkin, said: “Today’s summit is an important collaboration, between business, academia, policy makers, and all who take an interest in helping make Northern Ireland a place where businesses can flourish.

“This is particularly important in the context of our small business economy as we help each other to create a culture which will allow new opportunities to emerge.

“Ensuring we have a vibrant entrepreneurial culture is not just important for entrepreneurs but is key for wider value creation with respect to improving living standards, achieving social outcomes and increasing economic prosperity and possibility.

“Having key stakeholders in the room today is vital for building that coalition, by firstly recognising we have an opportunity to do things differently, and then putting forward ideas as to how to create new value from that opportunity.

“This requires a mindset rooted in entrepreneurial thinking – one characterised by a relentless focus on what is possible, not what is impossible; a commitment not to be defined by past mistakes, a resolve to think and act around opportunity in new ways.”

FSB UK deputy chair of Policy and Advocacy, Tina McKenzie, added: “For too long we have neglected entrepreneurship or failed to address barriers which stop some in our society considering starting a business, or feeling able to come forward with a big idea.

“We need to embed entrepreneurship in our education system, and create a society which celebrates its current entrepreneurs, in order to inspire those who may come after.

“The summit today is really important in terms of celebrating our existing crop of business owners and learning more about what would make the start-up process more accessible in future.

“The inventors and trailblazers who have come from this place are world renowned. The talent of our people is not in question – but we need to create the right culture and conditions to enable more people to first consider starting a business, and then help them to succeed.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.