Careline makes the move to Belfast’s Titanic Quarter

Adding to its existing presence in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, and London, Careline International joins Titanic Quarter’s growing portfolio of commercial businesses.

Stephen Compton, branch manager at Careline International, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to expand our operation with the opening of our new hub at Channel Commercial Park. Our new premises will help to strengthen our chain and is the first depot we have in Northern Ireland.

“The expansion has also meant that we have been able to grow our team and further invest into the local economy.”

Careline International has joined a diverse mix of national and international businesses already operating within Titanic Quarter.

James Eyre, Titanic Quarter’s commercial director, explained: “We are delighted to welcome Careline International to Channel Commercial Park and look forward to supporting their growth in the Northern Ireland market.

“The decision by Careline to expand into Northern Ireland is a clear indicator of the growing commercial opportunities in the province and selecting Channel Commercial Park as their location demonstrates the appeal of Titanic Quarter.”

