Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm continues to grow and invest in the brightest legal talent

Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm, Carson McDowell, continues to grow and to invest in the brightest legal talent with the appointment of seven trainee solicitors.

The latest recruits join the eight trainees already engaged in the firm’s Solicitor Training Programme and five individuals who have recently completed their training with the firm and are progressing their careers as newly-qualified solicitors.

The firm’s Solicitor Training Programme provides trainees with a unique opportunity to learn and develop their skills across a wide range of legal practice areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each trainee completes a comprehensive two-year training programme, working alongside Carson McDowell’s skilled lawyers, providing them with the knowledge, skills and experience they need to ensure the best start to their career in law.

During the programme, trainees can expect to gain experience in legal specialisms, including, corporate and M&A; commercial law and IP; employment; real estate; litigation and media; banking and finance; healthcare; and planning and environmental law.

Highlighting how the trainees are supporting the future growth of the business, Gerard Armstrong, training partner at Carson McDowell, said: “We are delighted to have some of the brightest and most talented law graduates working with us.

"Our Solicitor Training Programme is designed to ensure that they get a high-quality training experience. Our trainees and junior solicitors play a key role in supporting the future growth of our business.

"They are often at the forefront of exploring new practice areas and new technologies and we aim to provide an environment that allows them both to pursue those avenues and to develop the skills they will need to do so.”

The seven newly appointed graduates secured training contracts following an application and interview process, attracting a large number of very strong applicants.

The successful recruits who joined the firm recently are Anna Haughian, Kerrie Emerson, Aoife McConnell, Dylan Toner and Eilis Maguire, graduates of Queen’s University Belfast; Kamila Wroniak, a graduate of Ulster University and Sophie Hunter, a graduate of University of Nottingham.

Praising the firm’s ‘continued commitment to investing in the future talent’, Roger McMillan, managing partner, explained: “Taking on seven trainees this year demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in the future talent of our legal profession. It also allows us to develop and grow, from within, solicitors with the required expertise to service our ambitious clients.

“This year’s successful candidates exemplify everything great about our team; they are talented and driven and bring a fresh perspective and dynamic to the firm. I’m delighted to welcome our recruits and very much look forward to seeing all of our fifteen trainees develop and thrive as they undertake their training.”

Carson McDowell has more leading individuals and top-ranked practice areas than any other local firm in respected industry guides Chambers UK and the Legal 500.

The recent appointments sees the firm now employee over 200 people in its Belfast and Dublin offices and will shortly move to new premises in order to accommodate this growth.