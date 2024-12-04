Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed that the new banking hub in Newcastle, Co Down has opened at 137-141 Main Street.

The official opening will take place between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, December 6. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The hub offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

It also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub. In Newcastle, the community bankers are available on the following days: Monday: No community banker available; Tuesday: Santander; Wednesday: Ulster Bank; Thursday: Danske Bank; Friday: Barclays.

Finding the right location for a banking hub that is convenient, accessible and works for everyone often takes time, so Cash Access UK is delighted to have been able to secure convenient premises in the heart of the community. Our team has been working hard to fit out the premises over the past few months in preparation for the opening.

This is the fourth hub to open in Northern Ireland following Kilkeel, Warrenpoint and Portrush. The hub in Comber is set to open later this month.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “We are happy to announce that the Newcastle hub is now open. Access to cash and face-to-face services are vital for many people so we’re delighted to continue providing these services for the local community.

It’s important to remember that customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.”