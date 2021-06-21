Castlecourt close to revealing Debenhams replacement

Both tenants are independent of each other and will offer destination leisure activities. A Proposal of Application Notice has now been submitted.

In a written internal communication with all retailers in the centre, the management team led by centre manager Leona Barr, said: “We are very pleased to let you know that we, our landlord and management teams have secured a new, multi-offer proposition as our new anchor tenant in the former Debenhams space which will see the introduction of an 80,000 sq. ft. destination leisure scheme to the centre. We are excited to share the details with you in the coming weeks after we finalise legal and planning documents. We are confident this is an exciting new scheme that will drive footfall and attract a new visitor to CastleCourt and all our retailers.

“We now have an opportunity to welcome a whole new proposition to CastleCourt that we feel fits in with our ambitions for the centre and the area, as we move from restrictive shopping and city centre visits and Belfast opens more. Students will be returning to the nearby campuses in September and Belfast City Council has fantastic plans to regenerate the area as a whole.”

Leona Barr, centre manager of Castlecourt

CastleCourt reported a dramatic growth in sales last week as well as four new tenants who are already operational and more are to be confirmed.

Details of the new joint anchor tenants will be announced within a number of weeks.

