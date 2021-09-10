Castlecourt outperforms all UK and Irish malls during August Bank Holiday

The survey monitors shopping malls across Great Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland and the latest information was gathered between Friday,August 27 and Monday 30.

The statistics show CastleCourt’s footfall, the number of shoppers entering the centre, was two per cent higher than the same time in 2020. While this still represents a fall of 19% compared to the same time in 2019, the resilience of CastleCourt remains clear.

CastleCourt manager Leona Barr says the centre has been performing well even without its former anchor tenant, Debenhams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CastleCourt manager Leona Barr

“We are delighted to see the figures which prove CastleCourt remains as popular as ever,” said Ms Barr. “We are particularly grateful to the support of Belfast shoppers and those who come from further afield to shop with us.”

Castlecourt has attracted new tenants in recent months including furniture store Exclusive Designs, Pelo Hairdressing, acupuncture clinic Dr Needles, Belleek, which was formerly a concession within Debenhams and an extensive new bar restaurant Folk Town, named in tribute to the old Folk Town market which used to be held in Bank Square at the rear of CastleCourt.

A new rooftop area to provide outdoor seating to support CastleCourt’s food and beverage retailers is now open and Ms Barr says she plans to add more seating to it soon.

Meanwhile, work to secure a new anchor tenant is progressing well and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.