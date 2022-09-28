CastleCourt reveals details of its biggest night of exclusive discounts
CastleCourt Shopping Centre is holding an exclusive night of discounts for one night only!
Tomorrow (Thursday, September 29) will see discounts over 35 of CastleCourt’s shops and restaurants, offering savings from 10% - 50% for four hours only.
From 5pm – 9pm, every single visitor to the mall can pick up something fabulous for less, highlights include 20% off everything* in the brand-new Schuh and Schuh Kids stores, 20% off full price items in Jack & Jones, 20% off BPerfect brands and 10% off non-BPerfect brands at BPerfect Cosmetics, 10% off toasties, loaded fries and everything in between on the Melter menu, plus up to 20% off at O’Neill’s.
Cool FM presenter, Melissa Riddell will be bringing the party atmosphere alongside music from John Garrity, while complementary drinks from Strongbow will be available while stocks last.
And the first 1,000 students can grab an exclusive goodie bag with treats from BPerfect Cosmetics, Haymarket, Del Piero’s, Tayto and Boost. Parking is free from 5 – 10pm.