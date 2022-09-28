From 5pm – 9pm, every single visitor to the mall can pick up something fabulous for less, highlights include 20% off everything* in the brand-new Schuh and Schuh Kids stores, 20% off full price items in Jack & Jones, 20% off BPerfect brands and 10% off non-BPerfect brands at BPerfect Cosmetics, 10% off toasties, loaded fries and everything in between on the Melter menu, plus up to 20% off at O’Neill’s.