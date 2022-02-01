Catagen expands with Net Zero Technologies Centre at Titanic Quarter’s Channel Commercial Park

Andrew Woods, CEO at Catagen and James Eyre, commerical director at TQL

Established in Titanic Quarter in 2013, Catagen provide physical and virtual emissions testing to global automotive manufacturers and industry leading data for transport policy makers. This advanced technology allows for world leading vehicle manufacturers to meet stringent emission standards globally.

The new centre in Channel Commercial Park will see Catagen build further on its core business within the emissions technology and oversee the development of new clean energy technologies that will help facilitate the production and distribution of green hydrogen and e-fuels.

It plans to explore new technologies that will support the UK’s climate change target to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 and impact global targets.

James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Quarter Ltd, said: “We have built an excellent working relationship with Catagen over the past nine years, and are delighted to have been able to facilitate their expansion within Channel Commercial Park. Titanic Quarter is one of Europe’s largest, sustainable redevelopment projects and is now home to a number of innovative businesses who are committed to playing a key role in global climate change.”

Paving the way for SMEs in NI, Catagen is powered by 100% renewable energy. Since 2017, Catagen has already displaced more than 1,100 tonnes of carbon from the automotive sector to date, through its energy efficient patented technology.

Andrew Woods, CEO at Catagen, added: “We’re delighted to have opened our Net Zero Technologies Centre in Channel Commercial Park. With its strategic location and connections to Ireland, the UK and the rest of Europe, Channel Commercial Park is the ideal place for Catagen to expand our business and continue on our journey to develop new clean energy technology.”

