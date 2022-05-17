Catalyst announces partnership with all-island female founder community AwakenHub

Pictured at Catalyst Innovation Centre, Londonderry are Clare McGee, co-founder of AwakenHub, Natasha O’Hea, community manager at Catalyst and Mary McKenna, co-founder of AwakenHub

AwakenHub’s mission is to level-up opportunity, access and connectivity for female founders by removing barriers to investment, scale and success.

The AwakenHub community provides its members with expert advice about the world of investment and funding streams, as well as access to likeminded female founders, leaders and allies through practical support and community events.

An independent, not-for-profit organisation, Catalsyt is working for the greater good, enabling a connected community of entrepreneurial technology innovators in Northern Ireland. It is anticipated that the new partnersip with Awaken Hub will help to increase the amount of female entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and beyond.

Natasha O’Hea, community manager at Catalyst, said: “Awaken Hub has provided a dynamic, connected community for female entrepreneurs. Their mission aligns with what we at Catalyst are trying to achieve, making innovation accessible to all. We are passionate about enabling innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive and reach their highest potential. We are so excited to collaborate with AwakenHub, helping to support and encourage more women across the island of Ireland in their entrepreneurial journey.”

Mary McKenna, co-founder of AwakenHub, explained: “AwakenHub brings together likeminded women advocating and supporting each other to lead, take charge and change the world. We have built such a strong community with 1600 people joining in the first 18 months.

“We are so pleased that the well-respected Catalyst network has decided to support our female-led group. It is supporters like these that make it possible for AwakenHub to grow and enable as many women as possible to become successful entrepreneurs across Ireland and beyond.”