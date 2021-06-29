Cathedral Quarter BID brightens up Winetavern Street with floral baskets

BID Manager Damien Corr has committed to “brightening up the streets” of the Cathedral Quarter starting this week with Winetavern Street in Smithfield.

Working in partnership with Belfast City Council the Destination CQ BID team have arranged for a number of hanging baskets to be installed throughout Winetavern Street in a bid to brighten up the area for the summer months.

Damien Corr, BID Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to facilitate this partnership with Belfast City Council by providing the funding for the council to plant, hang and maintain these new hanging baskets in the area. Our offering is in addition to baskets that have already been installed in the area by Belfast City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Corr, CQ BID Manager on Winetavern Street

“Smithfield is an important and historic part of our city and home to many independent retailers in the Cathedral Quarter. We are committed to working with the traders in the area, and across the district to make CQ even more appealing to shoppers coming into the city.

“Whilst providing these hanging baskets is a modest gesture at this time, they form part of a BID wide plan to continue to make the Cathedral Quarter as appealing as possible to locals and visitors alike.”

Destination CQ BID is an organisation democratically established by businesses in the local area to invest in and deliver projects that improve the local trading environment, drive down business costs and raise the area’s profile.

Traders on Winetavern Street include the Oldtime Favourites sweet shop, locksmithni.com, Voodoo Soup Records, City Centre Sports, House of Healing, Humming B Beautiful, The Alexander barbers and Mystiques Enchantments holistic shop among others.

Damien added: “After a long year of reduced footfall and business in the area the hanging baskets are just one way to add a little colour to this well known independent trader’s street in the city.

“We’re looking forward to delivering a number of other street aesthetics projects over the coming months to improve the Cathedral Quarter and remind people it’s a great destination for tourism, culture, creativity, innovation, and business.”

For more information about Destination CQ BID go to cathedralquarterbelfast.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.